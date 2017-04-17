Transcript for Vice President Pence declares end to 'strategic patience' on North Korea

It's the first day on the supreme court for new justice kne Neil Gorsuch. The vice president visited the Korean demilitarized zone. He issued a stark warning, saying all options are on the table after North Korea's failed missile test. Martha Raddatz is in Seoul with the latest. Good morning, Martha. Reporter: Good morning, George. Strong words from the vice president here in Seoul. Warping north Kia not to test the resolve of the United States or its strength. Overnight, vice president Mike sense touching down for a visit to the most fortified border in the world. The demilitarized zone between north and South Korea. Amid an escalating nuclear standoff. Pence, on a ten-day tour of Asia, less than 200 feet from the north Korean border, catching a glimpse of the territory and the north Korean forces who guard it. Just one day after the failed missile launch. All options are on the table as we continue the stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of South Korea with the denuclearization of the peninsula. Reporter: The north Korean test ended immediately after launch. A black eye for supreme leader Kim Jong-un's regime. The dictator rolled out what appeared to be a deadly arsenal of independenter continental ballistic missiles. The big question this morning, did a U.S. Cyberattack bring down the missile? A former British cabinet member seems to think so. There's a very strong belief that the Americans, threw cyber methods, have been very successful at interrupting these tests and making them fail. Reporter: No proor of that and no comment from the white house. But national security adviser H.R. Mcmaster told me, time is running out. This problem is coming to a head. And so it's time for us to undertake all actions we can, short of a military option to try to resolve this peacefully. Reporter: But vice president pence made clear today that while president trump, too, hopes to resolve this peacefully, the military option does remain on the table. The world witnessed the strength and resolve of our new president in actions taken in Syria and Afghanistan. North Korea would do well not the test his resolve. Or the strength of the armed forces of the United States in this region. Reporter: A warning that comes as North Korea prepares a sixth underground nuclear test in hopes of some day perfecting a nuclear missile capable of reaching the U.S. Vice president pence also repeated Rex tillerson's warning today that time for strategic patience with North Korea is over. Robin? Thank you, Martha. For more, our contributor,

