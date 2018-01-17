Transcript for New victims in flu epidemic as CDC holds urgent meeting

Now the very latest on the nationwide flu epidemic. An entire school district in Texas closing for a week because of an outbreak and the CDC holding that urgent meeting. ABC's Adrienne Bankert has the latest. Reporter: This morning a Connecticut family mourns their 10-year-old son. Nico was a very lively, vibrant spirited kid. Reporter: Nico was looking forward to his youth hockey tournament in Buffalo and suffered flu-like symptoms before he stepped on the ice so his mom took him to a local hospital where he tested positive for the flu and received fluids, was told to rest and discharged back into the family's care. The family decided to head back to Connecticut but on the drive home his condition deteriorated. He was rushed to a different hospital and later died from what health officials believe is the flu complicated by pneumonia and sepsis where his body was shutting down. His 12-year-old brother now also hospitalized with the same strain. Usually we see influenza may be starting in one part of the country and then moving across the country. But right now influenza is everywhere. Reporter: In California, health officials say 42 people under the age of 65 have died from flu-related complications. 40-year-old marathon runner and mother of three Katie Oxley Thomas died just 15 hours after being admitted to an er in San Jose with flu symptoms. Hospitals overwhelmed without enough room some setting up er tents in parking lots to triage the flood of patients. This seems to be the worst flu season in 10 to 15 years seeing a lot more patients for flu and the patients we're seeing a lot sicker than usual. Reporter: The situation is so dire the CDC postponed a briefing scheduled for nuclear detonation to instead give an update on the response to the severe influenza outbreak. As far as Nico and his family unimaginable, this active little boy gets sick on Thursday, died by the end of the weekend. So heartbreaking for that

