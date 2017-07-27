Transcript for Video appears to show Justin Bieber in car incident

But we're going to begin this half hour with that accident caught on camera. Justin Bieber hitting a photographer as he left church but he stayed on the scene as police arrived and ABC's kayna Whitworth is in L.A. With the story. Good morning, kayna. Reporter: Hey, good morning. Police saying it appears to be an accident. It happened in Beverly hills as Justin Bieber was leaving a church service that's very popular with celebrities. The injured man was part of the Paparazzi swarming Bieber's truck when he was hit. Overnight a chaotic scene in Beverly hills. Call an ambulance. Reporter: Justin Bieber hitting a Paparazzi with his truck on the way out of a church service. Bieber first spotted getting into the driver's side of his black pickup truck. As he slowly turns out of the parking lot, he collides with a photographer who falls on the ground clutching his leg. Bieber immediately exits the vehicle rushing to the man's side. Is there anything we can do to help you? If you could just give us a little space, okay? It's okay. We appreciate you. Reporter: The 23-year-old stays at the scene for about ten minutes trying to tend to the photographer. You're a good guy. Just bad timing. Reporter: And talking to police, finally Bieber is allowed to leave the scene without being cited. The photog eventually taken away on a stretcher raising his arms in the air. ??? What you mean ??? Reporter: Earlier the pop superstar canceled the remainder of his tour citing unforeseen circumstances. Justin. Reporter: In this interview Bieber can be seen brushing his teeth and leaning on his hillsong pastor Karl Lentz. I just want to love Karl more. Reporter: Bieber seen here at a hillsong rally two weeks ago in Australia has become an outspoken member of the church. Prompting some close to the star to speculate he was ending his tour early to rededicate himself to his religion. Now, as you saw there Bieber stayed at the scene and police are saying he fully cooperated with the investigation. Michael. And, kayna, how is the photographer doing this morning. Reporter: You saw him being carted off with a big cast on his right leg. Authorities are saying at this point he was taken to the hospital with what they're calling minor injuries and, of course, this investigation is ongoing at this point, Michael. All right, thank you, kayna. That photographer got the feeling of, you know, all of a sudden he was the subject and all the -- Roles reversed. All of a sudden. We now go on to that mysterious death on a cruise

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.