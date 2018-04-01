-
Now Playing: April 17, 2003: The children of Waco
-
Now Playing: 'Truth and Lies: Waco' the documentary event airs Tonight at 9/8c on ABC
-
Now Playing: Waco siege survivors speak out nearly 25 years later
-
Now Playing: Tasha Cobbs Leonard on working with Nicki Minaj
-
Now Playing: Tasha Cobbs Leonard performs 'You Know My Name'
-
Now Playing: Grammy-winner Tasha Cobbs Leonard performs 'I'm Getting Ready'
-
Now Playing: 3 women share how they each lost over 100 pounds
-
Now Playing: Corey Feldman wants to expose alleged predators in Hollywood
-
Now Playing: See 'Roseanne' star actors on EW cover
-
Now Playing: Tips for parents to monitor kids' YouTube settings, online viewing
-
Now Playing: Reese Witherspoon teams up with Octavia Spencer for new project
-
Now Playing: Peak flu season: Is it too late to get a flu shot?
-
Now Playing: Mechanic's tips to keep your car safe in the cold
-
Now Playing: Anthony Scaramucci reacts to Trump, Steve Bannon fallout
-
Now Playing: Northeast braces for 'bomb cyclone' winter storm
-
Now Playing: Trump attorney sends Steve Bannon cease-and-desist letter
-
Now Playing: Northeast airports at standstill amid winter storm
-
Now Playing: Train derails in icy weather from Southeast snowstorm
-
Now Playing: Post-blizzard could bring colder temperatures
-
Now Playing: Winter storm brings fears of coastal flooding