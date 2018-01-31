Transcript for Watch the super blue blood moon live on 'GMA'

And been quite a sight this morning, the moment of peak totality superblue blood moment that happened moments ago. That is beautiful? Really pretty? We have correspondents across the country covering this event so let's check in first with Nick watt at the Griffith observatory in Los Angeles and, Nick, I know you have a huge crowd there with you. Reporter: I mean I think it's the best seat in the house. There is about a thousand people who got up stupid early this morning to watch this here in Los Angeles. Of course, all the way up the coast and in Hawaii as well and I'm joined by two young fans of this deep, dark moon, Priscilla and hank. How are you? Super excited. Hank even wore his nasa sweatshirt for the occasion. What do you think, hank? It's a good night, isn't it? It's a good night. Yeah. Yeah. Reporter: Also some superstiti superstition. Some think it's the moon and sun fighting and we on Earth must come together as a good example. Other people say that it's a sign of things are going to change on Earth and buddhists believe whatever you do during this moon will be magnified tenfold so, guys, be good. Be good. Wow. All right. That is good advice, indeed. Did you see the little girl, like, yes. Ginger is going thank goodness I'm having my baby on the full moon. I'd have ten more. I've been having some feelings this morning already. You know what they say about the full moon and labor. And we will see. In a little bit. The morning just got better. Yes, it did. Well, we're going to get more on the science behind -- we're going to get more on the science behind the lunar phenomenon. Astro physic astrophysicist hakeem oluseyi is here. Thanks for joining us. What makes a lunar eclipse so special. Today we're experiencing a third in a series of supermoons and it's also the second full moon of the month which makes it a blue moon and because the Earth is passing into the -- the moon is passing into the Earth's shadow it makes it a total lunar eclipse. What means to have a supermoon and also what's happening during an eclipse? Yeah, so what makes the moon super, it is bigger and brighter and the reason why it's closer to Earth. The moon isn't always the same distance as it orbits the Earth sometimes it's closer, sometimes it's farther away. The closest we call perigee. When there is a full moon then it's a supermoon and, yeah -- And also, when the moon passes into the Earth's shadow that's what happens during a total lunar eclipse so you might ask why isn't the moon completely blacked out? Why is it red? The reason why is because the same reason why we have a blue sky and we have red sunsets. The Earth's atmosphere bends the light around the Earth to make it fall on the moon and the blue light gets scattered out going in all directions and the red light makes it through so the moon appears red. I tell you what, he's like dancing around. You're a super astrophysicist. Hakeem, thank you so much. We appreciate that. Audience, we all learned a little something and we go to kayna Whitworth in San Francisco bay and we hear people have spent the night on board waiting for the eclipse. Reporte Michael, that's right. This is so cool. So I am on board this aircraft carrier and people stayed the night here and slept in the barracks to wake up with the crew and view the super blue blood moon. This family spent the whole night here. I actually heard you telling your boys you're sitting on a runway right now which is absolutely true. You thought the barracks were a little uncomfortable. Yeah, just a little bit. Yeah, a little uncomfortable, he said. What did you think? I couldn't sleep. He couldn't sleep. But they loved this super blue blood moon and your favorite part. It was -- when it started turning red. When it started turning red but you kind of like the eclipse part the best? Oh, that's so fun and this woman right here says she hasn't been up this early in 40 years since she had her son ginger, we're all thinking about you out here, I have to say. It is absolutely a spectacular experience, though, Michael. All right. Kayna, thank you so much. Looked like everybody is up early. Got the lawn chairs out. I'm checking on ginger. I know. My best friend said anecdotally in her two decades of practicing that more babies are born around a full moon. I gave birth on a full moon. You did? Get a room in a hospital. They said everybody was going -- we'll be watching ginger closely. In the meantime, out to Clayton Sandell at bluff lake nature center in Denver, Colorado. Clayton, tell us what's happening there. Reporter: Hey, guys, it's about 34 degrees but we still have hundreds of hard-core atronny fans and the moon is behind a cloud but hoping it comes back out watching it all morning and I have fill plaphil plate with me. Why is the moon red? What accounts for that? Well, if you're standing on the moon what you're seeing is the Earth blocking the sun and the sunlight is coming through the Earth's atmosphere and turing red just like the sun turns red at sunset so the only the red light is getting through. Standing on the moon you see the sunrises and all the sunsets on the Earth happening at the same time. Reporter: Unlike a solar eclipse a lot can see a lunar eclipse. That's right, a solar ellipse is when the moon blocks the sun and you have to be in the right place at the right time. Here everybody can see it. The sun is starting to rise and the moon setting soon. A few more minutes to enjoy it. I want to say thanks to Clayton, kayna and Nick for bringing us that. Yes. And you'll get another chance to see a super blue blood moon. That's the first time you slipped up. I'm going to give you that. Thinking about Taylor Swift, bad blood. All that. You can see in the United States but it's going to be exactly 19 years from today, okay. The next one happens January 31st, 2037. So you're marking your calendar. Your child will be 19 years

