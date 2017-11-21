West Coast storms could affect Thanksgiving travel

More
ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee tracks new storms moving in across the country as millions of people begin their holiday travel.
0:48 | 11/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for West Coast storms could affect Thanksgiving travel
As millions travel coast to coast we're closely watching new storms moving in. Ginger, you're following a few trouble spots. Yi, one would be western new York. Up to ten inches of lake-effect snow already fell with the bands we were showing you. The roads very slick there in Syracuse, New York, it was in the tug hill plateau where you saw some of those high snow totals come in. Very Normal for this time of year but, of course, that could stop you up especially as a cold front passes and northeast will get rain early tomorrow morning so if you are commuting or doing your holiday travel on Wednesday morning and then back in interior new England lake-effect snow showers will kick up. A stationary front draped over northern and central Florida and wet one in Florida. The biggest issue, Seattle to Portland where you'll have heavy rains coming from these storms and you could see mudslides and debris flows in areas they had burn scars.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51295550,"title":"West Coast storms could affect Thanksgiving travel","duration":"0:48","description":"ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee tracks new storms moving in across the country as millions of people begin their holiday travel.","url":"/GMA/video/west-coast-storms-affect-thanksgiving-travel-51295550","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.