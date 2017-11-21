Transcript for West Coast storms could affect Thanksgiving travel

As millions travel coast to coast we're closely watching new storms moving in. Ginger, you're following a few trouble spots. Yi, one would be western new York. Up to ten inches of lake-effect snow already fell with the bands we were showing you. The roads very slick there in Syracuse, New York, it was in the tug hill plateau where you saw some of those high snow totals come in. Very Normal for this time of year but, of course, that could stop you up especially as a cold front passes and northeast will get rain early tomorrow morning so if you are commuting or doing your holiday travel on Wednesday morning and then back in interior new England lake-effect snow showers will kick up. A stationary front draped over northern and central Florida and wet one in Florida. The biggest issue, Seattle to Portland where you'll have heavy rains coming from these storms and you could see mudslides and debris flows in areas they had burn scars.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.