Transcript for White House blames Democrats for shutdown

Let's get more from senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega. We saw in Mary's piece talk of the meeting with senator Schumer and the president. Reporter: There is concern that the president could go rogue. There's been a lot of widespread reporting that many in the white house would prefer to see the president stay on the sidelines. Others say, in this day and age, this president, and this is his habit, can get a lot of work done by phone and text message. The last time the president met directly with anybody was on Friday, I'm told. And this weejd, he did make a number of phone calls. He didn't speak to any Democrats by phone. Take a look at this tweet that the RNC sent out. Clearly the white house and his allies, the the president's allies are concerned by the optics of all of this. They September the picture of the president working in the oval office. The tweet says, why the Democrats are playing political games, Donald Trump continues to work on behalf of the American people at the white house. That was criticized because of how empty the president's desk was. Startling ad. Let's take a look. President trump is right. Build the wall. Deport criminals. Stop illegal immigration now. Democrats who stand in our way, will be complicit in every murder committed by illegal immigrants. President trump will fix our borders and keep our families safe. I'm Donald Trump and I approved this message. Reporter: You hear the president there saying he approves the message. His re-election campaign put the ad out. Officials here at the white house have tried to distance themselves. Democrats are outraged. Paul Ryan says this ad doesn't do anything to help. It's not productive. At the heart of this, this is a septemberment widely back by this white house. The president said Democrats are far more concerned with illegal immigrants, George. Let's hear from the white

