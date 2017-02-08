Transcript for White House pushes back on lawsuit over false Fox News story

Let's talk to dabo swinney about all this. This is a lawsuit against fox News but the president front and center. That's right, the president not named in the lawsuit and I think it's going to be difficult for them to get to depose the president as they want. The supreme court has held that a sitting president can be forced to be deposed in a case in the Bill Clinton case with Paula Jones but I think that the facts here are very different. The press is not the defendant and it's going to be a long shot but -- Likely that Robert Mueller the special counsel. Aha. That's the key is that I think there's no question that Robert Mueller will be looking at this, not because this in and of itself would mean that it's obstruction of justice but it becomes another piece in the puzzle, remember, Robert Mueller is not looking for one single sort of gotcha moment. He's looking at a total picture here to say, was this piece with this piece and that piece and this piece and if you put them all together, is that obstruction of justice? The trump team would say, look, this is about lying to the media. You're allowed to lie to the media. They wouldn't even admit they were involved in it but for argument sake that's true. You are. Coupled with the other story that came out the president getting involved in that don junior statement. Right, so you are allowed to lie to the media. It's not a crime to lie to the media but when you put the pieces together and you say, wait a second, this could potentially all be part of an effort to obstruct justice and that's the danger here for the president. Meanwhile, this lawsuit itself, how strong? You know, look, it'll depend on the fact -- there are concerns with it. He went on television after this story with the fabricated quotes came out and didn't yell and scream, those quotes are fabricated, et cetera. But I think it will probably make it past the first round here of summary judgment and will continue to be a distraction R this administration and certainly for Fox News. This is way more embarrassing for Fox News than it is for the president because this is the idea that Fox News is potent potentially allowing the president to read their stories first. That's awful for them. Dan Abrams, thanks very much.

