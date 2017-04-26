Transcript for White House to unveil tax reform blueprint

The whole senate coming to to white house this afternoon. And with the deadline for a government shutdown just two days away, the spt backing off his demapds to fund the order wall right now. No deal yet to keep the government up. The president is set to unveil parts of his tax plan today. He says this may be the biggest tax cut ever. Let's go to Cecilia Vega for more on what the president's plan includes. Reporter: Hey, guys. Good among to you. White house officials say what will be released today is a draft, a blueprint, so to speak. There hasn't been major tax reform in the country since Ronald Reagan was in the white house. The president is hoping to add this tax reform row posele to his list of accomplishments before he hits that 100 days. As the government shutdown looms, and the 100-day mark is just days away, the pressure is on for president trump to deliver. Hoping to make good on a signature campaign promise. There will be major tax reduction. We're simplifying the tax code. It's going to be so beautiful. It's going to be so dynamic. Taxes are coming way down for individuals. Reporter: Today, the president is expected to unveil what he says could be the biggest tax cut we have ever had. His treasury secretary and a top economic adviser on capitol hill trying to trump up support. We're all committed to getting tax reform done. Reporter: Sources tell ABC news the tax reform plan will cut the corporate tax rate from 35% to 15%. Include a tax break for child care expenses. And cut individual tax rates. We're going to keep our promises, all of the promises that we made. We're going to massively reduce your taxes. Reporter: The opposition already in overdrive. One estimate says an early version of the president's plan could cost as much as $6 trillion in lost revenue over ten years. But later today, a more immediate concern front and center, North Korea. Every Republican and democratic senator invited on a field trip of sorts. They'll head to the white house. The top members of the president's national security team briefing them on the growing threat from Pyongyang. And president trump we're told is expected to make an appearance, a brief one, that meeting later this afternoon. We're told it was his idea to invite the senators here to the white house because he wanted to show off the property. A lot going on today. Let's bring in Jon Karl for more

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.