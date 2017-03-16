Transcript for Widow takes stand in fatal NJ mall carjacking trial

We begin with New Jersey carjacking case. A widow fakitaking the stand testifying about the night her husband was killed in a mall parking lot three years ago coming face-to-face with one of the suspects and pushing for better security and gio Benitez is here with the heartbreaking story, gio, good morning. Reporter: Good morning. She describes every detail from that fateful day and may have to repeat those another three times as all four men stand trial. This is just the beginning. It was the holiday mall shooting that shocked the country. 30-year-old lawyer Dustin fri Friedland shot dead during a carjacking right in front of his wife Jamie. I'm at the short hills mall parking lot. My husband has been shot. Reporter: The first of four suspects accused on trial. What had been a good day became the worst day of Jamie's life. And the last day of Dustin fryed land's life. Reporter: Just ten days before Christmas they went to the upscale short hills mall in New Jersey for shopping and dinner to celebrate their anniversary. When they got back to their range rover she says two men confronted Dustin. I saw him put the gun to Dustin's head and I heard bang, bang, and then the windows shattered of the car. Reporter: Jamie says she all but froze in the terrifying chaos. You don't know what to do in these situations and it was so fast and he opens the car door, he leans in, he points the gun at my head and he said get out of the Car. Reporter: The carjackers flee but the horror is prolonged when she says it took an ambulance nearly 30 minutes to arrive after the first 911 call. We called an ambulance a half an hour ago. They're at the mall. They're trying to get to you, ma'am. Reporter: I was skreechling stay with me. Finally an ambulance showed up but not really because they couldn't get the ambulance into the parking deck and he's literally bleeding out on the ground. Reporter: Dustin later died at the hospital. As the criminal case proceeds, Jamie says she also wants the mall's owners held accountable. Filing a civil suit claiming they didn't provide adequate security. If you invite the public to shop at your mall you better make sure it's safe. This mall didn't and they need to step up to the plate and take responsibility. Reporter: And meanwhile, this morning all four suspects have pleaded not guilty. They're all facing murder charges and on that civil suit the mall's lawyer says he can't comment on pending litigation. All right, thank you, gio. Let's bring in ABC's news chief legal analyst Dan Abrams and we saw the victim's wife Jamie frifriedland's testimony. It's important in this case to frame what it's all about meaning this isn't the person who pulled 9 trigger on trial. This is one of the four defendant, the other three will be tried separately so this is the person who was effectively an accomplice, the getaway driver and I think in those kind of cases it's even more important to remind the jurors what a horrible case this is about, so maybe in their heads they don't start thinking, well, you know, he was just a getaway driver, he wasn't as culpable. Prosecutors would say he's just as culpable as the other three. She also filed a civil case against the mall saying it didn't provide adequate security and does she have a strong case with that and what about her claims about the first responders not being there, took them over 30 minutes? A number of claims. First a claim against the mall which is both with regard to security at the mall and also the way that the mall was almost structured that they say made it really hard for the first responders to even get there once they arrived. To even get access to where they were at. And then there's the claim against the first responders. Look, the claims are going to be about negligence, right. It's going to be a tougher claim probably against the first responders, I mean first responders sometimes aren't able to get there on time. So you'll have to be able to show that they didn't show a reasonable duty of care in a case like that. But you've got a number of different civil lawsuits here and, again, you'll have to be able to show not just that this happened but that this was their fault. That it happened. That they didn't show the care that is typically expected both in terms of the mall and emergency responders. She mentioned not knowing what to do in a case of a carjacking. I don't think any of us may know what to do in the case of a carjacking. Experts give tips? Gio helped me out with these in terms of thinking about how you go about looking at a situation like this and every day it's about approaching the car from the front or the back so you can see all sides. It's about knowing your surroundings and staying off your cell phone. Make sure you park in a well lit area. Have the keys in your hand, all sort of basic tips but what they all come down to is think and know your surroundings. All right. Thank you, Dan.

