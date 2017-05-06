Wife photographs husband mowing lawn in front of twister

Cecilia Wessels of Alberta, Canada, captured her husband pushing a lawn mower near a moving tornado on June 2.
Back Karen Good Morning America haven't seen this yet the guy is as Mona blonde his life takes a picture because. Yeah that's behind him that would be a tornado out hi today's globe precipitation tornadoes because of Alberta Canada they do have a tornado season. In Canada it's usually later because the jet stream moves north that was just east of the Rockies it looks a lot like those high base. Tornadoes and a look at sufficient finance happening northeast Colorado that as a good sign when it's moving east US that looks like it's stagnant get a coming torture way.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":47840178,"title":"Wife photographs husband mowing lawn in front of twister ","duration":"0:28","description":"Cecilia Wessels of Alberta, Canada, captured her husband pushing a lawn mower near a moving tornado on June 2. ","url":"/GMA/video/wife-photographs-husband-mowing-lawn-front-twister-47840178","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
