-
Now Playing: It's so cold, bubbles are freezing
-
Now Playing: Record cold temperatures are sweeping the US
-
Now Playing: Anthony Scaramucci reacts to Trump, Steve Bannon fallout
-
Now Playing: Northeast braces for 'bomb cyclone' winter storm
-
Now Playing: Trump attorney sends Steve Bannon cease-and-desist letter
-
Now Playing: Earthquake jolts San Francisco Bay area
-
Now Playing: Northeast airports at standstill amid winter storm
-
Now Playing: Train derails in icy weather from Southeast snowstorm
-
Now Playing: Post-blizzard could bring colder temperatures
-
Now Playing: Winter storm brings fears of coastal flooding
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Odds of winning dueling jackpots worth over $850M
-
Now Playing: Dietitian tips to stay on course with New Year's resolutions
-
Now Playing: Health tips to safely participate in Dry January
-
Now Playing: Alec Baldwin discusses season 3 of 'Match Game'
-
Now Playing: 'Grown-ish' star talks new show and similarities to her real life
-
Now Playing: Justin Timberlake announces new album, 'Man of the Woods'
-
Now Playing: How to develop a safe workout routine this year
-
Now Playing: Best diets for 2018 from US News and World Report
-
Now Playing: Consumers expected to break record on 'National Returns Day'
-
Now Playing: DJ Khaled joins Weight Watchers