-
Now Playing: Trump puts brakes on Obama-era auto emissions regulations
-
Now Playing: Fallout continues after Trump pulls US from Paris Climate Accord
-
Now Playing: Ariana Grande back in Manchester ahead of her charity concert
-
Now Playing: Wild shootout leaves 1 dead in Texas
-
Now Playing: How will withdrawing from the Paris Accord affect Trump?
-
Now Playing: Business leaders and mayors defiant after Trump pulls out of Paris Accord
-
Now Playing: Putin speaks out about election hacking ahead of Comey testimony
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Kellyanne Conway speaks about James Comey's firing
-
Now Playing: Ariana Grande returns to England for One Love Manchester benefit concert
-
Now Playing: Fifth Harmony and Gucci Mane perform 'Down'
-
Now Playing: Save on summer vacation packages with travel bundles from big box stores
-
Now Playing: Fifth Harmony performs 'Worth It' in Central Park
-
Now Playing: Fifth Harmony performs 'Work from Home'
-
Now Playing: Fifth Harmony discusses brand new single
-
Now Playing: Jennifer Garner denounces People magazine story
-
Now Playing: Hospital discovers more than $90K in unclaimed funds, pays it forward
-
Now Playing: Julia Roberts hits the small screen in HBO's 'Today Will Be Different'
-
Now Playing: Stephen Curry defends wife's comments from last NBA finals
-
Now Playing: National Spelling Bee champion describes her win
-
Now Playing: Mohamed Hadid pleads no contest in mansion legal drama