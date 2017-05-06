Transcript for 'Wonder Woman' breaks sales record for female director

Good morning, everybody. Great crowd here and good morning to you. A major shoutout to girl power with "Wonder woman's" smashing its way into the record books. Yes. Very happy to report this movie is now the biggest domestic debut of all time for a female director grossing over $100 million here and another $122 million irkly busting the competition. The record-breaking recorder Patty Jenkins just with us on "Gma" at the helm of this first major studio franchise featuring a female superhero, that would be the amazing gal gadot as wonder woman. I saw it last night with my daughters. It is so, so good. You feel powerful watching all of these strong women. I love it. A distant second I ripped this doing my research was "Captain under pants." Interesting dichotomy. "Wonder woman," first place, second place, "Captain underpants." Another sign Angelina Jolie is moving on. The Oscar winner paying a cool $25 million for a very famous Hollywood home. Legendary director Cecil B. Demille's mansion. He lived there for over 30 years until his passing. The main residence a 1920s Italian 8 revival. It is gorgeous, 11,000 square feet, grand central hallways, sunken living room. A dining room where so many stars of the golden ear were entertained. The grounds have a rolling lawn, swimming pool, a Japanese tea house because we all need one and a smaller second house on the property was occupied by Demille's pal, the great Charlie Chaplin. History. A lot of Hollywood history in that home and a fresh start hopefully for Angelina Jolie and those kids. So congratulations and good luck to them. Then a new study -- thank you, thank you. You love real estate. I do. I really, really do and also love -- I love real estate and decor but love hearing about,

