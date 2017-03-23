Woman describes how she survived being stranded in desert

More
Amber Vanhecke tells "GMA" the survival skills she used while being trapped alone in an Arizona desert for five days.
3:33 | 03/23/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman describes how she survived being stranded in desert

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46320607,"title":"Woman describes how she survived being stranded in desert","duration":"3:33","description":"Amber Vanhecke tells \"GMA\" the survival skills she used while being trapped alone in an Arizona desert for five days.","url":"/GMA/video/woman-describes-survived-stranded-desert-46320607","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.