Transcript for Woman reveals how she pulled herself back from alcoholism

We have the latest research on women drinking. Their health, more than 5 million women have what's known as alcohol use disorder. Now, one mother is sharing her story about how she became dependent on wine and fought to take back control of her life. Whether it's a cpple d'tyoave U this instead. Reporter: Or instead a "Bad mom" house party. There's no doubt many women love even crave their so-called mommy juice. That drink or two that takes the edge off after a long hectic day. You feel like you deserve something and so wine becomes that something. Reporter: For 39-year-old Annie grace that drinking habit started at work. I actually got taken aside one day and told the bar is kind of like the golf course. That's where the deals happen. Reporter: In her book "This naked mind" the mother of three describes how her relationship with alcohol got to a point where there was never a reason not to drink about four glasses of wine a night. It was two or three:00 in the afternoon saying, okay, well, it's almost 5 and then I'll be able to pour that glass of wine. Reporter: Grace didn't consider herself an alcoholic, but she says she was tired of living with the guilt she felt. I basically made a list of every reason I drank and just looked it up, learned everything I could and at the end of the year it was as if my conscious desired to drink less and my unconscious conditioning around alcohol had gone away. Reporter: Approximately 5.3 million women in the U.S. Have alcohol use disorder or aud, a condition in which they are unable to stop or control their alcohol use. Women who consume more than three drinks a day or more than seven a week are at higher risk for aud. But grace says she was able to take back that control and kick her emotional dependence on alcohol once she realized she didn't need it to relax, wok or socialize. While she hasn't had a sip in three years she doesn't like to say she doesn't drink. I like to say I drink as much as I wantnever I want. Best of all if my kids ask for a sip of what's in my glass I can always give it to them in we're glad grace is doing so well. Yelp is here. There's this new study showing women are catching up to men when it comes to the amount that we're drinking in yes and no but major differences when it comes to gender and how alcohol affects women. In particular the brain. There's some new data that suggests that women actually have to consume more alcohol to activate that reward center in the brain and there are other differences as well. First of all, why women drink. Most women drink more to avoid a negative feeling like anxiety than to get a positive affect. There are different reward pathways men versus women in drinking and may have a greater stress response to withdrawal and throughout the stages of the addiction cycle women actually have more prominent effects so there are some differences. Tell us about the medical consequences. We've heard some data supports positive effects with some moderate consumption, head to toe take a look at this chart. There are some negative effects from the brain down to the esophagus. Breast, liver, empty calories, the list goes on and on. So how, we have these wine glasses, how do you evaluate your intake? Okay, well, first of all the moderate definition of moderate consumption is seven five-ounce servings of wine which look like this. That's moderate. This is moderate per week. If you have a heavy pour, robin, this is the same amount. Oh. It's five seven-ounce -- per week it's one bottle plus two five-ounce glasses so it's important to understand what's moderate to know if you're over it and, listen, I will tell you, doctor heal thyself. I am doing a dry month. What motivated you? Exactly what grace said. Am I or this amount and how will I feel if I kind of avoid it so stay tuned. Keep a diary. Let us know how it's going in I sure will? And grace's book "The naked mind" is out now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.