Transcript for Women suing Monster Energy share stories of alleged discrimination, harassment

These monster energy rue tube videos show men on the go and women who seem to be there to party with them. These five women are coming forward to say their life with the company was no party. Monster the culture, the company being what it is wasn't a problem until there was a problem to be handled. Reporter: They claim in separate lawsuits they were harassed and disrespected. Each has a different story. Jamie hogan said her boss would public berate her for having children. He would have impromptu meetings and say I didn't show up because I was anti-aware of it. It became difficult to do my job. Reporter: She claims he suffered retaliation after reporting her concerns. After five years from monster Fran pelusi claimed she suffered retaliation. You heard your boss call a female employee what? A whore. It wasn't uncommon for him to discuss sexual relations among employees. I thought they were going to keep my statements confidential. When I found out within a few days that John had been made away of everything I said, I was in shock. Reporter: She said that's when he began berating and mistreating her before ultimately freezing her out. He refused to talk to me. Our open communication was a key part of my job. He refused to work with me, refused to acknowledge me. Reporter: Page said she was initially in a consensual sexual relationship with kneely, also her boss. I realized it was the worst mistake of my life. She said when she wanted out angry abuse followed. He called me names nobody ever called me sbr. Like what. He would call me a whore, accuse me of -- Reporter: She is now suing. In a statement to "Gma" monster energy said in part the company has zero tolerance for discrimination or harassment of any kind. To date their investigation supports the position that none of the lawsuits have any merit. But these women have their own stories and all say coming forward has not been easy. We've all been hurt. Our lives have changed because of this. This is the only thing I have left is my voice and the truth has to be heard. Reporter: Amy robach, ABC news. Monster tells ABC news they have accepted the resignation of John kneely. We tried to reach him for comment but were not able to reach him.

