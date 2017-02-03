Transcript for Workout moves 'GMA' anchor Michael Strahan loves to hate

football halt of famer there are workouts even he hates. If there's one person who can get him to do the moves it's his personal trainer latreal Mitchell. Come on out, latreal. Not only is she a trainer for Michael, she's a trainer for Terry crews. For tonight's episode, you say it's all about changing minds. You got to change his mind. Yeah, that's the biggest mind to change. Mind-set is everything. I think the subconscious conversation that people have with themselves so it's I'm never going to lose weight anyway so I'm this and I'm that. If that conversation is always running in your head you'll never do it so it's changing that conversation and saying, I can do this. I will do this and from that point we move forward. All right, we can do this together, Michael. We'll do some of Michael's least favorite moves and you'll show us. You know what, I had somebody say why do you have a female trainer? I said because men trainer you can become friends with and they let you off. She doesn't want to hear any complaints. I love it. I love it. She'll kick pie butt. This is something that folks could be doing at home. I chose a couple things to do at home. Still his -- he hates them. So Bulgarian squat. One foot goes up on the chair. If you're at home. You can let your foot lay down and rest. Back up. When you're doing this exercise it really works your quads, your glutes and also works with stability as well. I feel that glut getting tight, right. Everything flairs up on this and switch sides and do the other so we can even it out. Three on the other side and always think about that 90 degree angle so come down 90-degree angle and in the front -- Michael is better at it. Straight down to the ground and that's it. Wow. Another great move -- You could really feel the burn. Oh, my gosh. You can really feel that. Another great move we're going to do is something that incorporates the core and cardio so get your arms, core, cardio, everything going so if you want to start to get those "Magic Mike" abs, you want to show one of your moves. No, I don't. I'm good. All right. So you want to go down and in the plank position. From that the biggest thing I want you to think about drawing your navel to your spine. All you're going to do is open the legs wide and into that jumping jack, back in and back out. Don't let the hips collapse. There you go. Come on, robach. Want to keep it going. And drop down, all done. How many do I have to do to get his abs. You have to do a lot. My favorite part is this part. Good job. And your last favorite, of course, the walkout planks to push-up. I love this because it's like a stretch. I didn't even tell you what to do yet. He already knew. Here I go. The biggest thing I want you to do that walkout. Walk out as far -- to a nice point. The biggest thing here, back up just a little. Think about driving the feet into the floor right into the air and that's kind of your position, now walk forward a little bit more and going down to that push-up right back up and then walk it back. So for Michael you'll do a single leg push-up because push-ups are really easy for you. Down, up and back up. Good. So, with this exercise -- Wow. I can see why you hate those. Okay. I'm done. So with that exercise you're also getting -- elongating your back and some have lower back issues so you're getting the stretch and also getting that warm-up from the push-up and working, the chest is working, arms are working in I'm out of breath a little bit. We don't have to work out for

