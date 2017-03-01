Transcript for 2-Year-Old Boy Rescues Twin Brother From Fallen Dresser

We're back now with the incredible rescue showing a-year-old boy saving his twin from a topple dresser. Reporter: The boys' parents say they woke up and noticed their sons' dresser was on the floor. The boys were playing happily. It wasn't until they checked the security camera how close one of their sons came to serious injury or worse and how his twin amazingly saved him. Brock and Brody were being typical twins. Suddenly, the dresser tips over. Pinning little Brock under its heavy weight. You can see Brock struggling and screaming. But Bodi jumps into action. He tries to push the dresser. Then she tries to push from the other side. The heavy drersz still won't budge. He surveys the situation and decides to give lifting a shot. That doesn't work. Finally, with a big lean, he tries to push one more time and somehow, manages the strength to move the large dresser and free his brother. Check that out again. Many are now calling him a real-life minisuperkid. Mom says as soon as she saw the video, she bolted the dresser to the wall to make sure it won't happen again. Parents say they poed the vid dwroe Facebook to reinforce the message that anchoring furniture is so important. Lucky in this case, the boys are fine. I'm guessing Bodi will hold this over his brother for a long time. He's got the video proof forever. Every time he needs a favor, remember that time? I was holding my breath the entire time. It's your worst fear. Hard to watch until you know that everything ends okay. Got get Liddle bhodi in the gym. Thank you, Diane. The new battle brewing over

