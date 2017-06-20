Now Playing: 4-year-old girl's passionate rendition of Disney's 'Moana' song goes viral

Now Playing: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Shed 'Manly Tears' During 'Moana'

Now Playing: 4-year-old girl's incredibly passionate 'Moana' performance goes viral

Now Playing: 'Spider-Man' star Zendaya reveals she became 'obsessed' with franchise after seeing one of the films on a first date

Now Playing: Learn how to play 2 fun outdoor summer games

Now Playing: The cast of Broadway's 'Bandstand' perform 'Nobody' live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Oscar De La Hoya speaks out on the Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin fight

Now Playing: 'Straight/Curve' documentary looks at how the fashion industry can be more inclusive

Now Playing: How stereotypes in TV shows and movies may affect your child's development

Now Playing: New stylish Ken doll designs revealed live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Trista Sutter opens up about seizure scare, vows to 'live fully'

Now Playing: Michelle Obama hosts 'bootcamp weekend' with friends

Now Playing: Tiger Woods seeks help after DUI arrest

Now Playing: Carrie Fisher had combination of drugs in system: Coroner's report

Now Playing: Pastor believed to be dead after searching for treasure

Now Playing: OJ Simpson to go before parole board

Now Playing: Questions raised in USS Fitzgerald collision that left 7 dead

Now Playing: White House keeps close eye on Georgia race

Now Playing: Democrats launch marathon protest against health care bill