Transcript for New Year's Eve security in New York City tighter than ever

deter an estimated 1 million very committed revelers from descending upon times square. Security though is going to be tighter than ever and NYPD gave us an inside look and Marcus Moore has details. Marcus, good morning to you. Reporter: Dan and Paula, good morning. They already have barricades set up here at times square and will be blocking off 22ty blocks. That is the largest perimeter they've ever had for new year's eve and for the very first time police will be screening guests at hotels and also restaurants here in times square. And ABC news was given unprecedented access of the security plan for this year's new year's eve celebration and the police commissioner giving some of the details to our gio Benitez and it includes bomb-sniffing dogs as well as a network F 10,000 cameras, police officers in the subways, on the streets and in the air, that is significant because the attack in Las Vegas on October 1st, that was a game changer, the commissioner says. Of course, they've always been aware and cognizant of a potential for someone to be at an elevated location and firing down on a crowd but it's never happened before to that scale. They have a plan in place and that includes snipers and buildings here in times square as well as officers patrolling from the air. Also, what's significant about the timing of this year's celebration is it happens in the midst of two -- after two attacks in New York City you'll recall a man drove onto a jogging path as well as that subway bombing earlier this month. The commissioner says what keeps him up at night is the unknown, that lone wolf who may decide that new year's eve will be the day to try to launch an attack. That's why officials have urged the more than a million people who will come here to celebrate to come and have a good time but be vigilant as they try to keep people safe this year. Stakes are so high. Thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.