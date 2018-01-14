Transcript for This year's Super Bowl commercials set to be longer than ever

Some super bowl commercials are unforgettable. This one from Pepsi. Starring sipddy Crawford. That was 26 years ago. She's back this year. Marci Gonzalez joins us from los Angeles with what to expect. The big game is just three weeks away. And this is about the time we usually start getting a dplims glimpse of those big commercials set to air. Advertisers are taking a new approach. Never mind what happens on the field. Only on! Reporter: For many, these are the most memorable moments of the super bowl. In 2017, 36 of the big game's 49 commercials were released early. This year is different. Not as many brands are being forthcoming about what they want to do. Reporter: So far, only two brands have shared a sneak peek. Dude, it's an M & Ms commercial. That was a what now? Reporter: Keeping this reveal for the big day. Marketers are trying to bring that back this year and keep consumers guessing. Keep them on their toes. Surprise us on game day. Reporter: And Pepsi releasing this clip, generating buzz with supermodel Cindy Crawford reprising her role from the famous ad. With a 30-second spot costing a reported $5 million. Some may be opting to utilize social media. In 2013, oreo said, power out, no problem. You can still dunk in the dark. Their timely tweet during the blackout, becoming a top trend. People are so distracted. Our attention spans are shorter. For some brands, it Macks a lot of sense to want to just sit the game out on TV and instead do something interesting and fun on social media. Ye. It's really working, Jimmy! Reporter: Still, we're told almost all of the 30-second ads for this year are sold out. With advertisers buying up even bigger chunks of time. There are expected to be more, longer on-form commercials than ever before. Giving advertisers a chance to tell stories they hope will have more of an impact. Dan and Paula? Instead of a 30-second commercial costing $5 million, it will cost $10 million? Your math skills. I had to use my abacus for that one. Marci, thank you very much.

