Transcript for New York City suburb fights back against Waze

Back now with that battle over traffic apps like waze. Facing some criticism for sending drivers around traffic onto local roads and that's clogging up streets and residents. So many are complaining about that. Now one New Jersey town Leonia is fighting back and linsey Davis is there joining us on our road cam. Good morning, linsey. Reporter: Hey, good morning to you, Michael. Well, traffic apps have been life changing in such a positive way for so many. For others it's a nightmare. Turning their quaint local roads like this one into major thoroughfares. Waze, Google maps, it's hard to imagine we ever hit the roads without them. But while these apps have revolutionized the way we travel by directing drivers to the shortest route, they've created chaos in what used to be quiet neighborhoods across the country. In freemont, California where the signs read don't trust your apps, neighbors have had it. Very frustrating when cars are backed up from the stop sign up 35 cars and sitting in front of your house, you know, with their music going, sitting there for at least 15 mens to a half hour moving slightly when they would move faster on the freeway. Residents have told us that the navigation applications have been sending motives onto their neighborhood streets and they've now felt trapped or isolated from their homes. Reporter: One town in new Jersey has decided to take action by closing off access to dozens of local streets, all thanks to too many travelers trying to find shortcuts into New York City. The way these apps work is once one road gets filled up it filters the vehicles to another road to another road to another road and basically our whole town becomes filled with traffic. Reporter: Now we reached out to waze about this and they released the following statement saying, quote, the challenge of spreading congestion across available public roads, big and small is a universal problem and one that existed long before gps apps. We applaud Leonia for taking steps to further manage the complicated needs of local commuters. Right now right now smooth sailing. It looks smooth. I didn't think about that when you benefit because you're avoiding traffic but don't realize you are causing problems -- For residents around the area. Thanks, linsey. Coming up, Luke Bryan, live.

