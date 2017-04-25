Former President George HW Bush remains hospitalized after pneumonia

Former President George H.W. Bush remains hospitalized this week after he was diagnosed with pneumonia earlier this month.

Bush, 92, is currently being held for "a few more days of observation," according to his spokesman Jim McGrath.

"President George H.W. Bush continues to be in good spirits and is resting comfortably at Houston Methodist Hospital," McGrath said in a statement yesterday. The former president is expected to be released by the end of the week.

This marks the third hospital stay for Bush this year. In January, he was hospitalized for 12 days after contracting pneumonia. He recovered enough to toss the coin for the Super Bowl held in Houston, Texas, Feb. 5. However, the former president was again hospitalized after the event, for yet-to-be-named reasons, which was not disclosed at the time.

Last week, Bush's staff announced he had been hospitalized again "for observation due to a persistent cough that prevented him from getting proper rest. It was subsequently determined he had a mild case of pneumonia, which was treated and has been resolved."

ABC News' Gina Sunseri contributed to this report.