-
Now Playing: 10% Happier: George Stephanopoulos
-
Now Playing: '10% Happier': Hollywood Director, Producer Adam Shankman
-
Now Playing: '10% Happier' with Josh Groban
-
Now Playing: Girl With Terminal Cancer to Embark on 'Memorable Adventures'
-
Now Playing: New Study Examines Those Potentially Affected by ACA Repeal
-
Now Playing: Newborn Dying of Stroke Survives After Doctors Perform Surgery Designed for Adults
-
Now Playing: Parents of Toddler With Cancer Marry at His Hospital's Chapel
-
Now Playing: Girl With Terminal Cancer Asks People to Do Acts of Kindness
-
Now Playing: 11-Year-Old Boy Receives Artificial Heart
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Workout Wednesday With Harley Pasternak
-
Now Playing: Ever Wonder Why Your Brain Scrambles Names?
-
Now Playing: 'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Peta Murgatroyd Speaks Out on Post-Baby Body Expectations
-
Now Playing: Coach Suspended After 3 College Football Players Hospitalized
-
Now Playing: Tone in 20: DIY Workout With Fitness Expert Kristi Molinaro and Ginger Zee
-
Now Playing: Asthma: The Basics
-
Now Playing: Royals Put Spotlight on Mental Health Issues
-
Now Playing: New Study Shows Link Between Rude Patients and Care
-
Now Playing: New Warning of Rise in Superbugs, Which Resist Antibiotics
-
Now Playing: Baby Who Underwent Open Heart Surgery Is Only Calmed by Dallas Cowboys