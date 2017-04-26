Transcript for '10% Happier': Russell Simmons, philanthropist, entrepreneur, author and activist

And hey welcome to a special edition of the 10% happier podcast. We got a big yet ms. time Russell Simmons the philanthropist entrepreneur or. An activist. You know that I get all the time hasn't lot of that he had blood drive that's got thank you. And also author of such books as separates success through stillness and a half TV in the U would you initially really burst on to the seen as somebody who was. A hip hop guy but you really evolved into things like yoga and meditation and begin isn't. How did that happen in the first place and has a go down your core audience. Well. You know as the popular American. Meaning oss in the price a physical product Veoh is very popular yeah. Here there's a new hit reckoned them all my girls do yoga. I thought that and Coachella and is but I don't. Thing to do that he separation between music artists' music artists always operate from the inside out especially the writings. These poets they operate from an inside and that's where we all seeking write music not a yoga does yield of sound. It brings you to presents. And all of us are seeking every single one of us is seeking the same thing a comfortable seat. Or happy feet and they come from quiet mind Gil is assigned to quieting the mind. Anyone knows a little bit about it no that it it goes right along with any artistry. Because audits have to operate more quiet mind that these seconds the presence because no creativity ever happens and that's the mind its deal. And film the Eagles field hand in hand I think the I reading your book I think success thirst illness that you initially entity of of the 'cause. There were girls there. I'm it's funny because regular first teacher teaches for me now at tetris. Two entrances a school of yoga excited that I built. In LA might by the sell out building actually very trendy place 9200 sunset. The temptress school TA NTR bias yes so. Yeah I what I went to class because a lot of objects is true. And my first teacher Steve Ross teaches them now and Steve Ross with sales Botha's left struggle. He's in everything else you know I estimate you know my sophomore yet been practice which wonderfully in the so that Steve you know practice every day. And I feel like community feel of lightened Neftali come at a classy field. President and awake in all the things they talk about inscription you feel that you are living embodiment things that but the economic grown funny man. I still couldn't help keep I couldn't keep my my my eye off. Like death the last struggle he said and I got it that they really. Via those okay. But I went because you long story to get back to yeah eyewitness it was so many girls. Back then no guys practice yield that is 24 years he had no guys would. What happened got you into meditation. Loan is an extension you know you start to practice yoga. And this teacher Steve Ross let me a copy of deal with citrus. Which is that science book 6000 years poll also no no official. The book with the reds that promote happiness yoga of the science of happiness as well. A quiet mine is bliss a noisy mine in sickness and sadness that is. Not only in its scripture but that's reality patent a toll still mind that a call to the sunset. A bold beautiful. A noisy mine and everything makes you sick and fed sold these extremes a real and so. I I dealt a took you yoga it just got me from moving meditation took sitting meditation. To reading scripture and and realizing that whatever the netbook. Resonated with me at it would resonate would anybody could what's in that scripture and within. All of them the size of the religion nothing that I it's inside us. So what we did no loss self we could write description. We can tell us what all of the things that promote happiness and well being wore because inside us there that instruction. It's used it kind of meditation you who gravitated toward its cult transcendental meditation. Where you get Mon trinity repeat silently in your yes and and they tell you to do twenty minutes twice today I do you do I do yet when he met twice today. But. What I teach in the temptress school. Is a monster based meditation but only different I think besides the fact of eulogies practice the physical possible. Well yelled at so they can sit comfortably. Without affliction the TM people's face it of you want because they're doing what Americans who have to sit village and but this idea of sitting straight to sprinkling you up. That's you know that's a yield Rick kind of instruction. So that and also we do a collective much. We give away among truck Rahm might have a I'm and I have an app meditation made simple and we giveaways same Montrose roms so it centrists. Form of meditation. Is with a collective Montrose. And it's about sitting erect but you know he's do and allow the instructional stuff is based and stuff I learned from the maharishi. Who. The founder Gian that's right or is it the inspiration for GM did today view you as a competitor now that you're giving away a month term as most people pay for the Vermont tried had a lot of money from my Montrose yet but you're given. This collective Matra it was a different mean the difference the money doesn't go to camp all the TM they should get money I'm happy to pay them. Their foundation that I work with them in the schools in the hood in Chicago animal violence schools. With turning around the level of violence goes down dramatically dipped kids' ability to learn goes up dramatically you know so there's a lot of benefits to giving. Meditation to school and and and that David Lynch foundation. Is giving tons. Of no cursed yet but Saito due to. We've deepen if he isn't. Where it went good yet I don't know how to talk without Kurt if it was essentially an have to beat me. I should tell the listeners years. There were there's a glass wall right here with the control room on the other side of the studio which rest latter city right now. They just put up its sign that said live no cursing. Live on FaceBook though he didn't cards that FaceBook. Yes except for were owned by a little company called Disney and so they have we have our own station relations dot beating animals everybody on the planet stuff causing that. The words comic disaster nor I think we death by meditations important. So that we can make choices informed by the spirit. And then when a rabbi Jodi monk or in mom. Priest tell you to do things you couldn't assess for yourself whether it's the proper instruction. For instance a Christian who reads dominion over the animals. As still takes pot in the abuse of two when he billion animals. The abuse of twenty billion animals every year. Only to cause. Tremendous sickness. And the structure of the planet. If themes that does dad is a tremendous. No now your Christian should need animals not that not the current. The way to we do it now we shouldn't be part of that. Phil. In India temple the idea of you know eating steak for instance you know if you eat before and you've heard it probably fees thirty pro team. Liked when he cigarettes a day. You don't want to give your kids to when he figures today Phil what they tell you is not been alone I don't Curry's. You think about whether it believes according to harm your causing when you go along with the program. Going alone to program. A lot of people for instance on top of all that the non deacons take up 400 times more space and as planned tonight. 400 times more space and it's. Planet that's really under complete stress. What movie you've really taken us on as as an activist struggled he and ism. What you think it hasn't caught on and a bigger way I mean annuities oral is going very quickly and I think that did the new products that coming. But it's also. Yet to realize that the worse. Both terrible threat we're facing we thought but nuclear. Threat which fee now to all of it knows that threat that people. But besides that left the factory farming. What causes more harm than factory for what's dollars more people it's interlink Floyd and more people went poisons the plant more. Then the cows. Gas biologist at saint interlinked with climate change which. However he was an existential risk along what is it all of it. But people still do it it's bill. And it is now so I don't. Everybody should meditate and come up with better and fifth. It will will arrive at some of the same decision flight we should not be part of this. Factory farming industry. We should not. You know an island along with all the other industry though destroying. The plant and poisoning to people and poison the minds of the people but that's the specifically. The factory farming industry. And what does do you can even buy this stuff that we fail here America. Debt incurred if you can buy it said stuff yeah right you can't buy. The chicken and to provide antibiotics authority growth hormone and steroids that prozac at all of the chicken. That's illegal in South Africa though the right there recently over that. Trying to sell American chick and he can't sell Russia you can't sell in China. Nowhere in Europe can you sell American factory farmed meat. Because it's poison. But America so that tea. So. It's it seems. Counter intuitive you tell me I can't curse and yet you feet of poison to children. And destroy the planet doing it and cause sickness cancer and everything. And also the comic disaster. Multi people listening can't choke the chicken yet you can be involved in slaughter and and and horrible abuse choking the chicken would be Grey's Beatty that. As opposed to the way to tickets are treated Wallace one yeah so it's it's I struggle it is personal because. I think on the merits the argument for begin ism is in an unimpeachable. And animal cruelty argument alone nevermind he environmental argument I have no. I cannot Muster any. Any factual arguments against local and sapped. You know my wife sanity and we have two year old Wendell Holmes yes that is why don't meditate Mittal would be able lot of Shabazz never yelled at practice in the state. Born again. Leave what's not serving you on the mat. The oh my god it's that whole foods in the meat section by a company called beyond me. And the beyond targets phenomenal. Level in the impossible burger not a target of a bit beyond berg is available. Knowing tell the difference. To believe that everything else but only thing only that give you cholesterol news but can't. All the other stuff the company emea animal tried to fill all the cancer right. And the sickness that come from eating the annals not in the pea protein Bergen. We were talking before well. Near that your your 59 yes you do not look 59. I bet I'd ID sixty I believe you. But you yield great and you take a lot of this has to do it not only the yoga and meditation but also the vacant clause neurology peace there you. At least some I mean if you just are what you eat for a little while. Over a period time you're absolutely what you read in other words you change your diet. To take adult product out one day to be no animal product in you right sewn and and that is important. Who wants to have that suffering that sickness that poison in him pull what reason. Did nothing good people drink milk and I think they're getting calcium when in fact destroys the calcium in your body. You know that right destroys account. I haven't researched it and it'll let you know that's it destroys the calcium in the body does it breaks down. The calcium breaks down trying to get the calcium Clinton spoke and that fact. We get with still told to Fuld group. We have to. I think as individual do to make better choices. Choice that I informed. Through not only a meditation but a little bit of research group in the coming idle time I and and at many companies. Who exploiting you look in two. To shift. To keep shifting information back to a good argument which are Isner and as you just suggested is no argument. That that promotes eating animals. But as you could cook question about meditation it's might now minute give my opinion noted here but I've been in the meditation world and and one way or another for. Maybe eight years and it's my view just based on what I've seen in my own two allies that largely speaking. Meditation is kind of stuck in this world of upper middle class white people. Why do you think that is and what can be done about it well. Let me say about you view. About meditation that might be partly true. But about the vegan diet African Americans 6%. Deacon whether rest of America's 1%. But to death if you will what are you had a reason but cultural because it is. Culture west Indian communities in and in. Affected them in the mindset of African Americans also. The sickness. And the disease that come from the final product is more prevail in the African American community and so when they have a hint of what they could be doing from cultural elements in the community. They use that. Andy they make choices so percentage of people. Rather than the diabetes in the cancer and the thing that their relative to abelow that they are fighting today they do something to combat it and that's when the things that I. Described him more often in that community in the rest of mainstream America interest in fact and L about the meditation of putting in schools everywhere. In the hood in Chicago is my greatest I think accomplishment we got an Oakland schools in LA and in. You know and in New York some school but really having its bread. In two places when needed we need to most. And I've been to many prisons and toward children in prison. And adults in prison how to meditate and they have really easy you know led the problem with the Goldman Sachs people who don't pay can't sit still. Well they've already learned a lot of and it's you know of well you're nickname as a kid was rush tell you that these habits to try. I mean I still carry a lot of it I mean I'm not in light in a struggle all the time but I. You know I know better to some extent you know I mean new Betty tube and a 100% of the time but. You know better instinctively you agree what scripture tells you it's true. That would ship promised. In these scriptures that you believe when you read it if you follow these instructions. And sometimes it takes a little bit of restriction. But you follow these instructions you'll be happy. And all of us is seeking the same thing to be happy right to all the time it be great right so. Yoga meditation all these tools are a way out of this suffering. You remain in a man from what I can tell of real ambition. Your Yugo lot of stuff going on them on many fronts personal the last Philanthropic business. Activist. Says how does and he wrote a book called success through stillness and how does meditation. And yoga help with actually. Handling business well you want to operate. A place of needing nothing. I book super rich. It is in some way to prosperity book. The super rich is that state of needing nothing in his state of yoga. Lakshmi. The goddess who the DD that be used to teach about the self. Enough to interest school Lakshmi is theme giving. Diamonds and everything shooting out of our own hands. But a defeat she piled up when riches. Because good givers are corrective. To operate from a space of giving. G this taught to. Thurmond's one to his disciples give without expectation. Ed but it Romans attacks on time but they have faith and they did and any talk to the masses give. And good give of the great Gaddis. That they gave a new focus and giving enough so that they had a minor paid him moments that taxes. The disciple metal worried because they have more money to paid a moment more taxes and the reason that this. But nominate this could if you are president and awake and if you work if you work is not were full of worry and anxiety the new president. And you can only do good work when you he would. You in mind in the future in a pass separates you from good work. And almost an enlightened state of fully private just giving without any expectation. Piles up to riches atrophy. So I say that the people who who worry about holding on to stuff. Give. And and be a good get a because of it. That a theory young person who's ambitious trying to come up and come up in the world and you don't have much. As you just start now. The idea of giving soundness counter intuitive and may be in danger got to give what you want to receive. Your money got to give money. Or give some of them makes money to get money. You have to give what you will in every case. You know. That's our reality you know this cycle of giving that were born into. Giving and receiving is this cycle. You can get without giving you can give without getting. That cycle is continuous will begin to begin giving. You have no job go to the stolen you but the stolen king and by and you know money. Such sweeping front is still. If you don't give me my next connects the next hour to complete my still. The new go inside me give you beauty study showed about a range of shelf that he studied at Kraft. But you go to register you put rubber bit about a money for first time if that's neat. He managed to law and human wall male relatives that whatever it is you ascend by giving. And that's just through law. Firm in every scripture taught by every profit. Over and over again the same lesson and so are saying this lesson not because I know it. So. And I'm so clear about it if that I have faith that it enough faith to share it. And I do it as much as I'm capable. And the more out Capel I get the better off I AM and the more I give the more I get. EU. We were talking earlier about how well preserved Q our 59 he said if you if you look at pictures of me 35 years ago I look like it was almost about the you know what will what was going on your life well I didn't have the same lifestyle I mean in practice field twice today meditate twice today in. You know drink but to green juice you know he'd. I animal product I did a lot of stuff that was you know hurtful to me including a did drugs there was that time and arrow what people do drugs get into one or right Angeles angels Angel dust up a lot of that. I'm very good. But you know. You have to learn to love yourself enough to take care of yourself and you do sometimes if you're lucky get a chance to to change your life but it lets people you're running with back then where are they still around all summer dead some are in jail and some survive to. Mostly dead in jail. So I'm very lucky yeah. And it in a may all have started with the wanted to be around good looking women and that god unity of us. I didn't go to class because it did I tell you already yeah a lot so are pregnant and that our lives guys. Could have been what saved you in some way I guess so. Quickly before we before I let you go YouTube one of these you talk about in in success thirst on this is the value of failure. We mean by that while it is I define this failure only quality people who are reading a book. The experiences. You learn to struggle in every ball duties and so what you learn in any experience. Help to provide. Contacts written and and direction. To what you wanna do in other words you wanna build something and you don't get it right the first time we learned a lot about how to get it right. In that experience. And so you all you learn what you know doesn't work at very least so you learn from experience like that on top experiences. Failures. A funny because he can't failed T quit. That he's still doing it even fail just learned something he. That's conformity years ago things were failing all the time. And but there was I forgot one thing it when asked Cuba was pointed out to me I want my producers that. Another of your books do you twelve laws to access the power in you to achieve happiness and success. Actually has title why he's well item at the wrong with the again and of these two long subtitles. Including one mild book well. The UN a forward by Donald truck. He voted to boast about and so will your follow my own life story which I'm a twenty years ago. That he voted for this book to your which I vote I don't know how many years ago probably ten what's your relation with him now what do you think of house to present. Well you know I've written about this extensively. I liked him as a friend I don't like human the president. Like the choice he's mail it to people these children. Into put in different positions. I don't like the agenda. Two in powder ridge. And and cut off access to services to the poll. I don't like the war mongering. Satellite. The treatment of the environment hiring a person of them believe in protecting environment and critical time. Could be on his watch that read a scientists discover that there's no way around us all dying. That this planet could die and they can be a scientist at Dallas that during his his tenure. While he's continuing to destroyed a plan allowing people knew act fifth two. Two. Harmful activities and denied in recent past. The goal backwards on the environment. Horrible are you guys don't belief system read lawn ought to putting more people in jail would have already worth criminal justice system. A lot of what he's saying if it fell hurtful Hundley Americans supported used don't touch them or haven't spoken to him while. Spoke to him. Head of recently. About stuff that we could do in the projects that help people. It was through his office but I had not spoken to him personally since he ran and I set out about the Kim Kardashian be president. And then like humans. But so we're friends for very little hesitant guiding your friends Lee do you wreck easy easy is it is he different now I get along with pretty much everybody. I'm votes on the about over that wasn't you know and it wasn't so having everybody is right that means stuff progressive. Remember him and his daughter. His daughter with the progressive and he was open mind to let her talk. About things and I know he and belief. Whitney and the grief that the air and and he's a nice enough guy for the most part the right I felt that was thought I've committed to how would salmon everybody you know I mean people are very angry. It longwood by jails and a law would. Rupert Murdoch don't know him as well into Roger L you know on but you know I. It low everybody. How to get the questioner with a just curious to see what you you know if you if that guy you were folded trump is know yet in my point yet Donald. Spot is a good friend is very nice and very supportive of me. In many ways and very nice to my family. He would fly reverend run down to Marla every weekend and what would amount an army weakens. But you fly rev amount every week and spamming tomorrow laws on his plane. It is in place put his belief system. Is now one poem for the most part almost anything he says I don't agree. I promised you that alligator Chad at 240 and worked 25 seconds away from 240s so before we close. Just run down because people after having listened to this or gonna wanna know where to find more about you what what where she would you send people to learn more about you checked at the things years. Europe to live want people who go to my. New yoga studio notes only in LA right now temptress. It's a school of VOX signs and what I want is for you'll that it change just enough. This compassion and practice facility can be more than just the physical products and that's what we teach at the tend to school. In LA but I also want them I don't know learn to meditate even though we have an app meditation made simple you can get its free. When people be more compassion loving want them to BP can. I said happy being assembled book but it you know give away the money for the both of not for my charity for my money but. It's just people should be decommissioned. In an individual should not take up 500 times more place. On these 400 to 500 times more space of his plant that I do. Should. They can cause themselves sickness and destroyed a planned and and it's it's until people can stop. For the takes up all natural resources. And as destroying a plan you know not only. It was usable but deals only Aaron and global warming is also a direct result of the apple product we. We should stop we should do you don't think about what that means. We don't wanna die at sixty and only get cancer. I'm a friend of cancer nor the didn't many of me getting cancer is funded diet. Russell Simmons. Thank you very much thank you and my pleasure.

