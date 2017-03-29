Now Playing: Jewel's Surprise Karaoke Show

Now Playing: '10% Happier' with Jewel, singer-songwriter, actress

Now Playing: Boy with deadly disease takes on triathlons to stay healthy

Now Playing: Fitness trackers put to the test inside a metabolic chamber

Now Playing: Homecoming for 5-year-old cancer survivor

Now Playing: Tips to protect yourself and your family from lead poisoning

Now Playing: Bride, groom surprise grandmother at hospital

Now Playing: America's fittest truck driver shares his tips live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: How Mara Schiavocampo burned the most calories while inside metabolic chamber

Now Playing: New study shows no long-term cognitive benefits to breastfeeding

Now Playing: Girl badly burned playing with homemade slime

Now Playing: New recommendations on how to treat substance use disorder released by American College of Physicians (ACP)

Now Playing: Firefighters rescue kitten stuck inside wall

Now Playing: California med student fulfills dying dad's wish to see her graduate

Now Playing: Firefighters shave heads to support colleague's son with cancer

Now Playing: Millie and Wren Holloman share their adoption story live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: One woman's story of getting a double mastectomy in her early 20s

Now Playing: New warning about fire extinguishers

Now Playing: GOP health care bill fails before vote