ABC News' Dan Harris on his new book, 'Meditation for Fidgety Skeptics'

More
Harris talks about the follow-up to his No. 1 New York Times bestseller, "10% Happier."
16:15 | 01/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News' Dan Harris on his new book, 'Meditation for Fidgety Skeptics'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52120608,"title":"ABC News' Dan Harris on his new book, 'Meditation for Fidgety Skeptics'","duration":"16:15","description":"Harris talks about the follow-up to his No. 1 New York Times bestseller, \"10% Happier.\"","url":"/Health/video/abc-news-dan-harris-book-meditation-fidgety-skeptics-52120608","section":"Health","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.