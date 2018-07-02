Fetal alcohol syndrome in children up to 10 times more common than experts thought

Perhaps as high as one in 10 children suffer from FASD, a new study suggests.
1:06 | 02/07/18

Transcript for Fetal alcohol syndrome in children up to 10 times more common than experts thought
Fetal global spectrum disorder is means that children are born with lifelong neurological and physical issues because they're pregnant mothers drank. Experts thought it affected just 1% of kids but a new study shows that the problem could be ten times more common. Researchers did a large multi site study to find out looking at more than 6001. Graders in the United States. They checked growth physical features neuro developmental tests and alcohol exposure during pregnancy. By asking the moms and set about 1% figure in the study estimated that three to 10% of kids could be affected. Under diagnosis was a big problem. Researchers say the mom had a pattern of binge drinking having four or more drinks at once during pregnancy. Kids are at the highest dressed. Over a recent ten year period. Reproductive age women binge more than ever. The rate jumped from fourteen to 37%. If you're a woman you even might be pregnant your doctor would want you to reconsider that extra drink. Remember you're drinking for two with this medical minute time Serena Marshall BBC news.

