-
Now Playing: Wendy Williams reveals Graves' disease diagnosis
-
Now Playing: Thyroid Conditions, Heart Rhythm Risk?
-
Now Playing: Thyroid Disorders
-
Now Playing: What you need to know about Graves' disease
-
Now Playing: Kellyann Petrucci shares how to blast belly fat and slim down in 10 days
-
Now Playing: What to know about SCAD, a leading cause of heart attacks for young women
-
Now Playing: Increasing number of children killed by flu epidemic
-
Now Playing: The CDC says some rapid flu tests are only 50-70% accurate
-
Now Playing: Eating more processed foods could increase your cancer risk, study says
-
Now Playing: Soy milk top among plant-based milks, study reports
-
Now Playing: Eating slower could help prevent obesity: Study
-
Now Playing: What you need to know about the flu vaccine
-
Now Playing: What parents can do to help prevent the spread of flu
-
Now Playing: 5 tips for losing weight with your loved one
-
Now Playing: Olympians use VR to train for 2018 Winter Games
-
Now Playing: Jessica Biel and Woman Care Global CEO discuss new sex ed campaign on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: New flu numbers show growing outbreak in US
-
Now Playing: Train like an Olympian
-
Now Playing: 1 in 10 US deaths last week due to flu or pneumonia
-
Now Playing: Flu epidemic leaves 53 children dead, how to stop flu symptoms from turning deadly