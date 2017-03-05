Margarita warning: A splash could cause a rash

Citrus fruits, celery and some skin products may contain an agent that could make your skin sun sensitive.
0:50 | 05/03/17

Comments
Transcript for Margarita warning: A splash could cause a rash
