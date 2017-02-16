Transcript for Mom gets new heart after surviving 2 heart attacks just after giving birth

45 minutes. Three times a week and Kristen patent re had her heart. It wasn't long ago doctors had no idea she would live after patents heart stopped and so had a hard time. Really reconcile because I don't feel like a person died patton's hard stopped working not once but twice. The second time it is horrifying was worse it was. The scariest thing I've ever been turn. I felt like I was drowning. And I'm that was just a terrifying feeling her journey started Christmas Eve 2015. When she returned home after having her fourth child. The night went from sheer joy I bat and sudden pain in my job to a nightmare it started I am really about right here. And it just felt like and Gibril had just drilled into the side of mind. Cheek patent was having a heart attack her husband Steve found her unconscious and he said when he discovered me. I was bringing in that's turning split she was rushed to the hospital were after several test doctors couldn't find what was wrong. Days later as she's getting ready to leave the hospital as their time going through the discharge instructions with me have another attack a heart attacks so severe situation to heart died doctor Mary. She says a mother of four suffered a sudden cardiac death. All because of a tear between the layers of the artery is thought to come alone as a result of the shifts in hormones that occur. Especially toward the end of pregnancy and delivering in the post and opinion for days only knew that if Patton would survive if it was touching down her kidneys fail to her liver was next. But she recovered and was released from the hospital in February 16. Pat needed a new heart and got one month later in November as we can still doesn't know why she survived. As she knows this I want. People to go get their hearts check to mount to be proactive about screening because while her condition is rare most heart disease can be detected. Doing it not just for you have four children now an attack on another but for those you cherish the most. And that's pretty amazed Jeannie Lee KB news.

