Mom of organ donor meets recipient at his daughter's wedding

Kellye Pummill attended the Clifton, Idaho, wedding of Kiasa VanCleave, whose father received an organ donated by Pummill's late daughter.
0:40 | 07/07/17

Transcript for Mom of organ donor meets recipient at his daughter's wedding
