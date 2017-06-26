'Motivated': Do you even need to exercise?

More
ABC News' Mara Schiavocampo interviews obesity expert Dr. Louis Aronne and trainer Noah Neiman about whether exercise is key to weight loss.
29:24 | 06/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Motivated': Do you even need to exercise?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48280667,"title":"'Motivated': Do you even need to exercise?","duration":"29:24","description":"ABC News' Mara Schiavocampo interviews obesity expert Dr. Louis Aronne and trainer Noah Neiman about whether exercise is key to weight loss.","url":"/Health/video/motivated-exercise-48280667","section":"Health","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.