Transcript for NH man and father possibly exposed to HIV by hospital

Krista boy says his father was exposed to HIV back in November now always worried for his father's health and borrowers own. Again who had netted 101000 New Hampshire medical factor Krista Boyd says the emergency visit was back in November 1 father's diabetes he says during that time Eugene devoid it was injected with insulin. A document from the hospital Chris showed us says the same insulin pen that was used on an HIV positive patients. Was used to inject Eugene but with a different needle. I'm worried about my dead penalty heartbreaking. They had that happen if somebody. You know what that he. The document says hospital staff put Eugene on anti viral medication later that day to preventing possible HIV infection. But the future is unknown. I'm glad you know somebody you know. It get to help. In the open and little pressure. On hospital maker that doesn't happen again. To me or anybody else. Chris also tells us while taking care of his father at home he accidentally pricked himself with a needle while checking his dad's blood sugar. So he's concerned for himself. He says he's still trying to get answers from the hospital. Why haven't heard anything from the hospital have enough. Not committed anything Sharia you know. Call made me you know see how we doing nothing and one thing. The hospital says it can't discuss individual treatment in goes on to say. Is a potential issue arises it would receive prompt attention as walls equality review. To determine all factors and to identify opportunities for improvement and corrective actions as warranted. Both Chris and his father have gone through their first round of testing for HIV and both of come back negative so far. Reporting in Nashua Christine Karros W and you are Newsnight.

