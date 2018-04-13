Night owls at high risk of poor health, study says

A new study has shown that people who describe themselves as an "evening person" may be at higher risk of poor health compared to morning types.
04/13/18

And any study is triggering some new health worries for night owls can we go into some real searchers have found that people who stay up late into the night. Have a 10% higher risk of dying earlier than people. Whose body clocks are more in tune with when the sun rises and sets so she is. The study author of the hill that night towels at higher rates of diabetes. Or impression. Anxiety while and cognitive impairment. Check that list. She explains a lot. Well who interprets at 11 o'clock 75 for. Not only their legs and the Dari.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

