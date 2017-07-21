Transcript for Preemie home after Cancun hospital allegedly extorted over $30K from family

They were all these demands for money after more than two days of terror rules. Health hostage. Hospital hostage Beckham Ralph and its parent are back in Indiana. Representative tree Hollandsworth job is stepping in to help this Mexican hospital was extorting this namely continuing to ask for more and more money. Nearly every hour to release him Mary in the Kayla Ralph are vacationing in Cancun when she went into Lieber more than two months early. They rushed to a speed and Cancun where they're charged 3000 dollars up front. Just to get after delivery another 7000. Then more charges for an acute care after that. 4000 dollars just to see their newborn son. When we realize the gouging that was being done you know. At demanding money demanding money to see the baby demanding money up. For aren't. Just you know just arbitrarily the hospital the Indians another 171000. Dollars or else. They were threatening literally. To put him on the streets of baby that's in any debater with him in that was it was complete strong arm arm tactics. The family was able to pull together the money to pay the hospital. Representative Hollingsworth an office along with the State Department helped get baby back in the US birth certificate open a bed at rightly. And arrange for a medi that back to the states. Hoosiers are fighters they didn't give up forcing a second we didn't give up for single second until he successfully came back now that he is home that families thinking their community. For their support. The outpouring of people's love and concern and thoughts and prayers and well wishes. Hasn't. Has been so encouraging for us.

