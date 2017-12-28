Woman gives birth inside California market

The co-owner of a neighborhood market in Fresno says a woman who came in to buy a soda ended up giving birth to a baby boy.
0:59 | 12/28/17

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

