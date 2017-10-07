Transcript for Woman surprises husband with transplant news

And childhood. This. Delegates meaning. Me Lyndon AMVAC. Read. It's sort of grew pets do you tell us what this of these cheesy insurance you know. Yeah and yeah yeah. They felt and he has us there has gone lineup that's why president thinks he's the very that she's that in America. Passing their reviews and men and. Today let him now. Yeah. And yeah. Yeah thing. Cox. Specially missing in mind. And yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.