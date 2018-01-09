13,000 tourists stranded in Swiss resort town due to avalanche risk

Jan 9, 2018, 3:39 PM ET
PHOTO: An avalanche is shown before the heliport of Air Zermatt in Zermatt, Switzerland, Jan. 9, 2018. Due to heavy snowfall and rain showers, Zermatt can only be reached by air, stranding some 13,000 tourists in the town.PlayDominic Steinmann/Keystone/AP
WATCH Tourists stranded at Swiss resort town due to avalanche risk

Snowy weather and an avalanche risk have stranded some 13,000 tourists in a Swiss resort town at the base of the Matterhorn, according to the Associated Press.

Interested in ?

Add as an interest to stay up to date on the latest news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Add Interest

Officials from the town of Zermatt said roads were closed and trains services halted because of the snowy conditions and power outtages. Helicopters are transporting people to and from the mountain, though no evacuation order has been announced.

"The situation is actually very calm in the village," Christian Ziorjen from Zermatt Tourism said. "There is no danger for anyone."

PHOTO: A pedestrian walks in the small resort of Zinal, Swiss Alps, Jan. 9, 2018, after the access road cut by heavy snowfall reopened.Fabrice Coffeini/AFP/Getty Images
A pedestrian walks in the small resort of Zinal, Swiss Alps, Jan. 9, 2018, after the access road cut by heavy snowfall reopened.

5 Snowmobilers Killed, 8 Injured in Canadian Avalanche

Pippa Middleton Scales Matterhorn in Honor of Fiance's Brother

3 Puppies Found Alive in Italy Avalanche

A Facebook post from the Zermatt Matterhorn, a tourist information center, said all winter hiking trails and ski areas would remain closed until further notice. It also said officials are working to reopen the railways.

PHOTO: An avalanche crosses the road and railway on the way towards Zermatt in St. Niklaus, Switzerland, Jan. 9, 2018. Dominic Steinmann/AP
An avalanche crosses the road and railway on the way towards Zermatt in St. Niklaus, Switzerland, Jan. 9, 2018.

The local police could not be immediately reached for comment.

The Matterhorn is a famous mountain in the Alps, on the border between Switzerland and Italy.

Comments