A 23-year-old man has been arrested in South Manchester in connection with the deadly explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, Monday that killed 22 people and injured 59 others, Greater Manchester Police say.

The man believed to be the lone attacker died at the scene after using an improved explosive device, officials said, adding that police are still determining if the attacker acted alone.

