Over 400 killed, thousands injured in earthquake near Iran-Iraq border

Over 400 people died and more than 7,000 were injured in Iran and Iraq after a powerful earthquake struck the countries' border region Sunday, authorities said.

The quake hit Iran much harder than Iraq. In Iran, authorities said at least 407 people were killed and 6,700 were injured, The Associated Press reported. The area that appeared to be the most devastated was Iran's western Kermanshah province, which is a rural area where people mostly rely on farming, the AP said.

In Iraq, at least seven people died and 535 were injured, the AP said.

The magnitude-7.3 quake struck about 19 miles from the Iraqi city of Halabjah, at a depth of 14 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

There were two smaller quakes in the area after the 1:18 p.m. ET quake: a magnitude-5.3 quake at 1:29 p.m. ET, at a depth of 6 miles, and a magnitude-4.5 quake at 4:33 p.m. ET, also at a depth of 6 miles, according to the USGS.

The Derbandikhan Dam in Iraq experienced surface cracks and people near the Sirwan River, which flows between the two countries, had been warned to leave as a precaution, the dam manager told ABC News today.

ABC News' Dyar Mohammed Rafiq and The Associated Press contributed to this report.