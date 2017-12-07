$450 million Leonardo painting headed to Louvre Abu Dhabi

The newly opened Louvre Abu Dhabi announced that it will soon be home to a rare, privately owned work by Leonardo da Vinci that recently sold for $450.3 million at auction.

The museum tweeted Thursday, "Da Vinci's Salvator Mundi is coming to #LouvreAbuDhabi."

Da Vinci's Salvator Mundi is coming to #LouvreAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/Zdstx6YFZG — Louvre Abu Dhabi (@LouvreAbuDhabi) December 6, 2017

The painting of Christ — the title means "Savior of the world" — is believed to have been painted sometime after 1505 and is the only Leonardo work thought to be privately owned.

The Louvre Abu Dhabi is the largest art museum in the Arabian Peninsula and one of the world’s newest, having opened its doors on Nov. 8.