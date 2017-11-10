Louvre Abu Dhabi is finally set to open

The Louvre Abu Dhabi will open to the public this Saturday, a project 10 years in the making.

The ambitious venture, a partnership between the United Arab Emirates and France, involved 17 French cultural institutions and a $1.2 billion agreement to share the name and art of the world famous Louvre in Paris, according to The Associated Press.

Benno Schwinghammer/DPA via Newscom

Pritzker Prize-winning architect Jean Novel designed the sprawling complex of 55 buildings anchored by a huge dome, almost 600 feet in diameter. The latticed roof filters in light, reflecting the importance of shade and symbolic of Arab architecture.

“It wishes to create a welcoming world serenely combing light and shadow, reflection and calm,” Novel said in a statement.

Kamran Jebreili/AP

The complex is surrounded by water, is accessible only by boat and required complicated engineering to accomplish.

Kamran Jebreili/AP

At an estimated cost of $650 million, the museum features over 20,000 feet of gallery space, and will display art on loan as well as the museum’s own growing collection, which has over 600 works so far. From ancient archeological finds to contemporary installations, the exhibits are arranged chronologically and span the history of humanity.

Kamran Jebreili/AP

Leonardo da Vinci’s “La Belle Ferronniere” from the Louvre in Paris will be shown at the opening, as well as works from Chinese artist Ai Weiwei.

Kamran Jebreili/AP

A 2015 Human Rights Watch report revealed slave labor conditions during the museum's construction. According to The New York Times, a New York University professor was barred from entering the UAE after criticizing conditions of the workers.