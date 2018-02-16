7.2 magnitude earthquake rocks Mexico

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Pinotepa de Don Luis, Mexico, south of Mexico City, this evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Video on social media showed buildings shaking in Mexico City.

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto said the National Civil Protection system protocols have been activated.

Yuri Cortez/AFP/Getty Images

The Mexico City Government wrote on Twitter, "Before returning to your homes, it is important to check if there are any damages, turn off gas lines and disconnect energy sources."

Mexico City's Civil Protection said no damage was reported.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Over 300 people, including schoolchildren, died from a powerful earthquake in central Mexico last September.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.