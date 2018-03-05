7th set of remains linked to alleged 'planter pot' serial killer, police say

Toronto Police announced today that a 7th set of remains has been found related to the investigation of alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur.

In a press conference Monday, Toronto Police Detective Hank Idsinga released a photograph of the deceased male and asked for anyone with information about his identity to come forward, after trying without success to identify him.

"I do not want to release this picture and am doing so as a last resort," Idsinga said.

Idsinga said it is not yet clear if the 7th set of remains are definitively from the man in the photo they released.

He confirmed the 7th set of remains were found in planter pots on 7 Mallory Crescent, a property where McArthur worked as a landscaper and where other sets of remains were also found in planter pots.

"We’ve shown this picture to several people and we don’t know who this gentleman is," Idsinga said.

Only three of the seven sets of remains have been identified.

McArthur was arrested on Jan. 18 and charged with six counts of first-degree murder. He has not commented on the cause of death for any of the victims.

According to the Associate Press, McArthur has not yet entered a plea and is due back in court on March 14.