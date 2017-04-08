American soldier killed fighting ISIS in Afghanistan

An American soldier was killed in action in Afghanistan Saturday, Navy Capt. Bill Salvin, spokesperson for the U.S. Forces in Afghanistan, said in a statement.

The soldier was conducting operations against ISIS in Nangarhar Province when he was fatally wounded, Salvin confirmed.

The service member's name and rank have not yet been released.

The news comes just days after President Trump hosted a White House event honoring wounded warriors.

"You've earned our freedom with your sweat, blood and your incredible sacrifice," Trump said Tuesday. "We salute you, we salute your service."