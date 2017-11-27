Argentine navy: Submarine's battery short-circuited before it went missing

The battery on an Argentine submarine that went missing earlier this month short-circuited shortly before the vessel's last communication, the country's navy said Monday.

The submarine's captain had informed the navy that water had entered the vessel while it was charging its battery, causing a short circuit, navy spokesman Enrique Balbi told reporters today. The ARA San Juan was last heard from on Nov. 15.

Argentina Navy via AP

Balbi said the captain later communicated by satellite phone that the problem had been contained.

“They had to electrically isolate the battery and continue sailing underwater to Mar del Plata using another battery circuit,” Balbi said.

An apparent explosion was detected near the time and place an Argentine submarine went missing, The Associated Press reported last Thursday.