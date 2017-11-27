Argentine navy: Submarine's battery short-circuited before it went missing

Nov 27, 2017, 6:19 PM ET
PHOTO: Argentinian submarine, the ARA San Juan in the port of Ushuaia, Argentina, Nov. 6, 2017, just a few days before it went missing at sea. PlayLisa Young/REX/Shutterstock, FILE
The battery on an Argentine submarine that went missing earlier this month short-circuited shortly before the vessel's last communication, the country's navy said Monday.

The submarine's captain had informed the navy that water had entered the vessel while it was charging its battery, causing a short circuit, navy spokesman Enrique Balbi told reporters today. The ARA San Juan was last heard from on Nov. 15.

PHOTO: A U.S. Navy member uses binoculars from an aircraft searching for Argentinas missing ARA San Juan submarine in the Southern Atlantic, after leaving a base in Bahia Blanca, Argentina, Nov. 27, 2017. Argentina Navy via AP
A U.S. Navy member uses binoculars from an aircraft searching for Argentina's missing ARA San Juan submarine in the Southern Atlantic, after leaving a base in Bahia Blanca, Argentina, Nov. 27, 2017.

Balbi said the captain later communicated by satellite phone that the problem had been contained.

“They had to electrically isolate the battery and continue sailing underwater to Mar del Plata using another battery circuit,” Balbi said.

An apparent explosion was detected near the time and place an Argentine submarine went missing, The Associated Press reported last Thursday.

