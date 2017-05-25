Manchester bombing arrests are 'significant,' police say

Raids and searched across the United Kingdom continued overnight and into Thursday. The investigation into Monday's Manchester attack at an Ariana Grande concert that killed 22 people and left 64 injured has yielded important information, Manchester police said Thursday.

To date, eight suspects, all men, have been arrested, all of which were "significant," according to Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins. A woman arrested yesterday has since been released.

On Wednesday, Hopkins said, "This is clearly a network that we are investigating, and extensive activity is taking place across Greater Manchester as we speak."

"This continues to be a fast-moving investigation and there has been a significant amount of activity taking place throughout the night and this morning," Hopkins said in the Thursday statement.

Hopkins said the investigation would like last for several more days.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said Thursday that progress was being made in the ongoing investigation, but reiterated that the national threat level was still at critical -- meaning that an attack could still be imminent.

After a meeting with government's COBRA crisis committee, May said "the public should remain vigilant."

Among those arrested thus far is the brother of the suspect accused of carrying out a suspected suicide bombing at the Manchester Arena on Monday, Salman Abedi, 22.

Authorities on Wednesday found what was described to ABC News as a bomb-making workshop in Abedi's home in Manchester, with enough chemicals to build several additional bombs.

Abedi's brother, Hashem, allegedly said he knew his brother was going to carry out an attack, but did not know where or when, according to a spokesman for Libya's counterterror forces.

Libyan authorities had been following Hashem Abedi for a month and a half because of suspected links to ISIS, according to Ahmed Dagdoug, the spokesman for Libya's counterterror forces. ISIS claimed responsibility for Monday's attack.

The brothers came to Libya on April 18 and Salman Abedi departed on May 17, Dagdoug said.

Another one of the suspect's brothers, Ismail Abedi, was also arrested in Manchester, a security official confirmed to ABC News, while the brothers' father was also arrested and questioned in Libya.

The U.K. Metropolitan Police said Wednesday that 1,000 additional armed officers have been freed up to carry out patrols across the U.K.

"The extra officers add to a wider policing plan which sees increased patrolling at crowded places, iconic sites and transport hubs as police and partners do everything they can to protect the public," the police said.