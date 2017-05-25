Hugs, tears and applause when proud British Muslim meets Manchester mayor

Hashim Norat, a proud British Muslim who drove 90 minutes with his wife to stand with the people of Manchester today, told ABC News he was prepared to not be welcomed by the crowd because the Manchester Arena suicide bomber "thinks he did this in my religion."

But Norat came to Manchester to show solidarity with the community nonetheless, mustering up the courage after hearing Manchester Mayor Andy Burham’s message of inclusiveness on Tuesday.

"I have a lot of faith in humanity ... I love people," he told ABC News. "The world 'hate' should be removed from our Oxford dictionary."

Twenty-two people were killed in Monday night's suicide bombing at the Manchester Arena, including a female police officer and an 8-year-old girl. Salman Abedi, 22, the suspected suicide bomber, died at the scene of the attack, for which ISIS has claimed responsibility.

Mohammed Saeed, an imam of the local Didsbury Mosque and Islamic Centre, where Abedi sometimes worshiped, told ABC News that Abedi became angry with him after he gave a sermon in 2015 in which he criticized ISIS. "He was showing me hate, he hated me basically," Saeed said. "I was shocked, shocked and angry. All innocent lives matter.”

Norat met the mayor of Manchester today, telling Burnham that the news of the attack "destroyed" him and his wife.

Norat said what gave him courage keep going was the mayor's words that this attack was not about Islam.

"That video alone gave us the courage to get up and say, 'No, we're gonna fight this,'" Norat told the mayor. "No individual is gonna ruin that."

Norat called the United Kingdom an amazing country, telling the mayor, "My father came here in 1965. He's an imam, 88 years old. Six children. We own properties, we work hard, we pay taxes, we employ people, we run a charity."

"We love people," he told the mayor. "This is Islam. Not what that person did ... 22 beautiful lives lost."

Norat said Burnham's words "gave the country hope."

"My father always says, 'A sentence can make a difference, positively and very negatively.' ... That positivity is going to go around the world."

"Don’t hate us. Love us, we are one," Norat said, to which the mayor responded, “We couldn’t be more proud of you being part of us.”

"Together ... we will tackle those who are extremists and don't represent anybody," Burnham added.

As the two men embraced, the crowd that had spontaneously gathered around them applauded.